Deputies: Orangeburg man extradited back to SC after being charged with armed robbery at Sonic Drive-In

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A second suspect in the March 3 robbery of an Orangeburg eatery has been returned from Texas, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff.

Omare Duckson, 28, has been charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy after having been returned to South Carolina.

Duckson was taken into custody on March 6 by US Marshals after information was developed that Duckson was at a hotel in Houston, Texas.

Ramone Anderson, 25, is also charged in the case after being arrested the day after the March 3 robbery of the Sonic Drive-In.

He is also charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy charges and remains jailed after his arrest the day after the robbery.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the North Road business just after 3 a.m. after employees said a man brandishing a knife had robbed the restaurant.

The employees said a man held a knife on an employee while demanding money.

When the subject was given an undisclosed quantity of money, he fled into the nearby parking lot of the former Ryan’s restaurant where an SUV was waiting.

During a hearing on Tuesday, bond was denied on Duckson.