Midlands marine will have a new ride around town thanks to local businesses generous donation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Midlands marine will have a new way to get around town thanks to a generous donation.

This morning Geico and Caliber Collision handed the keys of a refurbished 2014 Chevy Cruze to Alfred Jones.

The donation was made possible by the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

The program was able to identify Jones’ need through the Columbia VA Healthcare system.