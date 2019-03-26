Solicitor: Lexington County man sentenced to 40 years for 2018 murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington County man has been sentenced to prison for a 2018 murder, according to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court.

Charlie Don Robinson, lll, 26 will serve 40 years following a guilty plea in the shooting death of Robert William All Jr, 22, in July 2018, says Solicitor S.R. Hubbard.

On July 11, 2018, Robinson planned to steal a 2019 Nissan Altima that the victim, Robert All, Jr., had borrowed from a friend. Robinson and All were acquaintances.

Prior to the shooting, Robinson asked All for a ride and they ended up on Toole Smith Road in the Swansea area of Lexington County.

Robinson then ordered the victim out of the car at gunpoint after striking him in the head with the firearm. After exiting the car, Robinson shot the victim in the back multiple times. Robinson ultimately fired a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the victim’s head.

Robinson then went through the victim’s pockets, removing his key fob to the vehicle along with his wallet and cell phone. Residents reported hearing the gunshots and called 911 after locating the victim’s body.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement spotted the stolen vehicle and pursued it. Robinson was identified as the driver of the vehicle by several witnesses. He abandoned the vehicle and fled from law enforcement.

Robinson was arrested on July 13, 2018, and he ultimately confessed to the murder. He admitted to stealing the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint and

ultimately shooting him.

Robinson told law enforcement where the murder weapon was located and it was recovered. An autopsy revealed that the

victim suffered a total of four gunshot wounds.

Robinson has prior criminal convictions for manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine along with a weapons charge.