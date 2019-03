Gov. McMaster announces his nominee for SC DSS director position

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry Mcmaster has announced Michael Leach as his pick to lead the Department of Social Services.

Earlier today — Governor Mcmaster was joined at the State House by members of the General Assembly.

Leach was a deputy director for Tennessee’s child welfare agency.

This is far from a done deal, the Senate will still need to approve McMaster’s pick.