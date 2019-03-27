Lexington man sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – 11th Circuit Court officials say a Lexington man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard says Charlie Robinson III, 26, fatally shot Robert All Jr., 22, last year.

According to investigators, on July 11, 2018, Robinson was an acquaintance of the victim when he asked him for a ride.

Authorities say after the victim stopped at Toole Smith Road in Swansea, Robinson beat him over the head, fatally shot him, and stole his vehicle.

Investigators say the victim leaves behind a four year old son.

Hubbard says Robinson will be transported to the South Carolina Detention Center to serve his sentence.

Robert All, Jr. Courtesy: 11th Circuit Court

Charlie Robinson III. Courtesy: LCDC

