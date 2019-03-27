One injured in shooting at Reserve at Lake Carolina apartments

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say one person is injured after an early morning shooting on Hardscrabble Road.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Reserve at Lake Carolina apartment complex.

Officials say the victim has been taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect’s vehicle fled the scene after the incident.

Deputies are still searching for the shooter.

