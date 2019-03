Premiere Indie Grits film festival kicks off

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s almost time for South Carolina’s Premier film festival.

The 13th annual Indie Grits festival gets started tomorrow, Thursday March 28th, 2019.

This year’s festival features more than 90 films, 18 bands, and a dozen free local events.

The festival runs through Sunday.

If you would like to take a closer look at some of the events happening during the 4 day event, click on the link provided here: http://indiegrits.org/festival/