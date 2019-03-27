South Carolina man arrested, accused of sexual conduct with minors

Kenneil Mitchell,

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WOLO) – South Congaree Police say they arrested a man accused of having sexual conduct with multiple minors.

William Oswald. Courtesy: LCDC

Officers say William Oswald, 56, is charged with 6 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, with the youngest being under 11 years old.

According to investigators, the charges stemmed from when Oswald lived in South Congaree from 1996 to 2001.

He’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Lexington man sentenced to 40 years in prison for ...
Right lane on I-20 west bound closed for maintenan...
One injured in shooting at Reserve at Lake Carolin...
SCDOT replacing US 1 bridge over I-20 in Lexington

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android