SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WOLO) – South Congaree Police say they arrested a man accused of having sexual conduct with multiple minors.

Officers say William Oswald, 56, is charged with 6 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, with the youngest being under 11 years old.

According to investigators, the charges stemmed from when Oswald lived in South Congaree from 1996 to 2001.

He’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.