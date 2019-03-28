Deputies: Searching for 4 suspects in using stolen credit cards during multiple car thefts

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Police Department is searching for four suspects involved in using credit cards that were stolen during several theft from motor vehicle cases.

The credit cards stolen during several theft and motor vehicle cases occurred on March 9, 2019.

The Lexington Police Department is asking anyone with information about this investigation, contact Detective Corporal Lawler at (803) 359-2067.

