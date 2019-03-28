Man dies after being thrown off Charleston bridge in crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Police say a man whose vehicle broke down on a Charleston bridge has died after another driver hit his car and knocked him off of the bridge.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said the man was outside his Ford sedan checking on it when he was sent over the barrier of the Interstate 26 East ramp to the Ravenel Bridge around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Francis says the man struck the ground a few dozen feet below the bridge and died at the hospital several hours later.

Francis said in a statement a passenger in the Ford was not hurt.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Francis says the wreck is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.