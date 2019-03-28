Staley talks sustained success in heading to Sweet 16 for Sixth Straight Season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) -The Gamecocks are gearing up for Saturday’s NCAA Tournament appearance in Greensboro, NC against Baylor.

For the sixth-straight season, the Gamecocks are one of the last 16 teams pursuing a championship in March.

Sunday night No. 4 seed Carolina went on a 12-4 run to close the last 2:15 of regulation, defeating No. 5 seed Florida St. 72-64.

Dawn Staley, Ty Harris, and Donyiah Cliney discuss their abilities to sustain success, making it past the first weekend of the tournament once again, and what level of play they raised their games to in advance of the Sweet 16.

To purchase tickets click here.