Carolina Cup tradition continues this weekend in Camden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The spring weather means a tradition hits the race course this weekend in Camden.

It’s time for the annual Carolina Cup horse race at Springdale race course.

The steeplechase welcomes thousands each year as they wear their best spring attire including suits and hats.

Organizers say they’re excited for the weekend and the races.

Gates open at 9am and the first race is at 1:30pm.