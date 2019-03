Gamecock forward leaving basketball program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — ABC Columbia has learned one member of the Gamecock basketball team is transferring from the program.

Jason Cudd, a 7-foot-1 sophomore from Myrtle Beach, will not be coming back to USC for his junior season, a source confirmed Friday.

Cudd played in just 28 games in two seasons and just five this year after injuring his knee against Missouri earlier in the year.