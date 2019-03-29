Georgia man wins $1 million Powerball ticket visiting family in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Georgia man who is $1 million richer purchased a Powerball ticket while visiting his family in South Carolina.

He is making plans to travel to another state soon. “I’m buying a one-way ticket to Alaska and coming back when I get ready,” he said.

But before taking that one-way trip, he plans to surprise his family in South Carolina who don’t know that the quick pick ticket he purchased matched the first five white ball numbers.

“I might take them out to dinner,” he said.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.23, when the jackpot is over $150 million.

For selling the claimed ticket, Two Notch Market in Columbia received a commission of $10,000.