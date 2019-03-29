Husband turns himself in after facing charges for throwing Chihuahuas over SPCA fence, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the second suspect behind the incident where four chihuahuas were thrown over the fence at Sumter SPCA earlier this month.

Eddie Lee Samuel, 51, was charged with four counts of ill treatment of animals, first offense.

Warrants state Samuel and his wife, Elizabeth Samuel, took four dogs to Sumter SPCA on South Guignard Drive on March 2 and threw the dogs over the fence.

Two of the dogs escaped from the fenced area and were killed when they ran into the roadway.

According to statements from Elizabeth Samuel, she and her husband took the dogs to the SPCA because the animals repeatedly escaped from an enclosure on their property.

The dogs were tossed over the fence when the Samuel’s realized the organization was closed.

Elizabeth Samuel was taken into custody on March 20, when she turned herself in that morning.

Eddie Samuel turned himself in on Friday, March 29, after returning from working out of town.