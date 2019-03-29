Students participate in Prom Promise to encourage wise decisions during prom season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s that time of the year … tuxedos and gowns mean prom season.

State troopers and Lexington Richland District Five want to keep students safe during this season.

Before students can attend the prom they’ll be attending a prom promise session. Its designed to increase awareness of the dangers and drinking and driving.

Students were given the opportunity to see a rollover crash simulator to show what can happen to a car involved in a DUI crash and then sign the prom promise – vowing not to drink and drive.