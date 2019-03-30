Gamecocks even Auburn series after shutout win

COLUMBIA – Reid Morgan and Brett Kerry pitched nine solid innings and the University of South Carolina used a solo home run from Ian Jenkins and manufactured three runs in the sixth to shut out Auburn, 4-0, Saturday afternoon (March 30) at Founders Park.

Morgan was magnificent for the Gamecocks, pitching seven-plus frames and allowing five hits, no run, just walk to go with four strikeouts. Kerry got the final six outs of the game, striking out a pair.

Carolina got on the board in the second as Jenkins laced a solo home run to the Auburn bullpen, his fourth of the season. The Gamecocks then scored three runs without a hit in the sixth. Walks to Jacob Olson and Luke Berryhill started the frame. Chris Cullen moved both runners up on a sacrifice bunt and Brady Allen walked to load the bases. Jenkins hit a comebacker that was knocked down by Auburn pitcher Elliott Anderson but his throw to first was wild, allowing two runs to score. Allen then scored on a passed ball for the fourth run of the game.

Auburn got a runner to third in three separate innings, but Morgan ended the first and fourth with fly outs and the sixth with a ground out. George Callil had two of Carolina’s four hits on the day, while Jenkins drove in a pair of runs.

Reid Morgan was excellent again, striking out four and not allowing a run in seven-plus innings of work.

Carolina used Morgan and Kerry to record its second shutout of the season. The Gamecocks blanked The Citadel, 9-0, on March 5.

Carolina walked seven times in the game and had four of those in the three-run sixth inning.

Auburn has had three errors on the weekend, all throwing errors from the pitcher.

Brett Kerry now has 36 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched after his two in the Auburn win.

Carolina and Auburn wrap up the series Sunday afternoon (March 31) at noon at Founders Park. The game will be televised by SEC Network.