Gamecocks Drop Series Finale At LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA. – No. 16 South Carolina softball gave itself a chance to take the series but ultimately fell to No. 8 LSU, 9-1, in six innings in the weekend finale on Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park. The Gamecocks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning but three Tiger home runs proved to be the difference in the rubber match.

With the win LSU improved to 9-3 in SEC play while the Gamecocks moved to 3-8.

South Carolina (25-10, 3-8 SEC) continued on with its momentum gained from the win on Saturday night and took a 1-0 lead just three batters in. Mackenzie Boesel opened the game with a double to the gap in right center before Kenzi Maguire bunted her to third with one out. Jana Johns’ first hit of the series the next at-bat gave Carolina its only lead of the afternoon at 1-0 through one.

The Tigers (31-7, 9-3) responded quickly with a solo home run in the bottom frame to tie the game at 1-1 heading to the second.

Both teams traded scoreless innings in the second and third before a Carolina error in the outfield put an LSU runner on second to start the bottom of the fourth. The Tigers hit a two-run blast the next at-bat to take the 3-1 lead it wouldn’t surrender.

A grand slam later in the fourth extend the lead up to 7-1 for the Tigers.

LSU added two additional runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-1 and seal the series win.

Kelsey Oh (3-4) took the loss in the circle for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina had 5 hits on the afternoon as Boesel, Johns and Kennedy Clark had at least one. Clark and Johns had two while Boesel scored a run.