Father of SC girl who died after school fight is speaking out

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The father of the 5th grader from Colleton County who died after a reported fight at school is speaking out.

Raniya Wright’s father says he’s gotten very little information about how his daughter’s case.

Raniya died in the hospital two days after she was in a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro.

Her father says he’s tried to contact the school district and law enforcement but he’s not getting any answers.

“My name is Jermaine Vandyke and I’m looking for justice for my daughter and I want to find out what happened, how it happened and who was involved, ” said Jermaine Vandyke.

The solicitor said last week it was premature to assume whether there will be any criminal charges filed in the case.

The school board also released a statement last week saying their thoughts and prayers are with the family — and that the district is cooperating with law enforcement, but due to the ongoing investigation and student privacy laws – they will not be releasing any information.