Gravett to compete In 2019 3X3U National Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior guard Hassani Gravett has been selected to participate in the 2019 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for April 5-7 in Minneapolis at the Mall of America. Gravett, one of four student-athletes to represent the Southeastern Conference, follows Gamecock alum Frank Booker , who compete in the inaugural 3X3U National Championship in 2018. The complete SEC team will be announced this week.

The tournament is comprised of all-star teams of seniors, who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, representing all 32 Division I conferences. The teams will compete for a $150,000 prize pool, with the champions taking home $100,000, double the prize money from a year ago. Additionally, the winners will earn the right to compete in the 2019 USA Basketball 3×3 Open National Championship later this spring.

Gravett was named the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2019 after posting his best season in the Garnet and Black. Gravett tallied double-figures in 19 contests this season, and led or shared the team lead in scoring four times, in assists eight times ane he had 20 games with multiple 3-pointers. After starting 22 contests a year ago, Gravett embraced his role off the bench this season, thriving during his senior campaign. His 23 points in a home win over Coastal Carolina marked a career high and he scored an SEC season high 22 points in the road victory at Florida behind four 3-pointers against the Gators, among his standout performances in 2018-19.

All games of the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship will be carried live on Twitter or ESPN2. Pool play will begin at 3 p.m. ET on April 5, with 24 games streamed live exclusively on Twitter. Pool play will continue on April 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET with 24 more games streamed live exclusively on Twitter. Round of 16 and quarterfinal games will be streamed live exclusively on Twitter at 10:30 a.m. ET on April 7, with semifinal, consolation and championship games televised live on ESPN2 later that day at 3 p.m. ET. Returning to call all the action throughout the tournament will be the voice of FIBA 3×3 basketball, Kyle Montgomery, with Robbie Hummel of ESPN and Tate Frazier and Mark Titus of The Ringer’s One Shining Podcast providing color commentary and sideline coverage.

The Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship will be staged in the Rotunda at the Mall of America, which hosted the first WCW Monday Nitro in September 1995, and will be just the second live sporting event to be broadcast in the Mall’s history.

Bragging rights for the winners won’t end in Minnesota; the 2019 champion will earn the right to represent the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship at the USA Basketball 3×3 Open National Championship later this spring. There, athletes will have the opportunity to be selected to represent the United States in the 2019 FIBA 3×3 World Cup, held June 18-23 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Participating athletes will also be considered for the USA Basketball 3×3 athlete pool, which may lead to future opportunities in other FIBA 3×3 competitions. Of note, the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will feature 3×3 basketball as a medal sport for the first time.

Admission to the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship is free and fans are encouraged to be part of the atmosphere during regular Mall of America operating hours (10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. CT on April 5-6, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT on April 7).

For more information on the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, including event updates, details, rules and more, follow us on Twitter at @3X3UHoops or online at www.3X3UHoops.com.