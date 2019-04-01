Lexington man arrested in North Carolina for multiple local burglaries

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department says a Lexington man accused of multiple local burglaries was arrested in North Carolina last weekend.

David Ferguson. Courtesy: LCPD

Authorities say David Ferguson, 34, is facing two charges of burglary, theft of motor vehicle, among others.

According to investigators, on March 22 around 3 a.m., they saw Ferguson inside the Lexington Driving Academy on West Main Street, before he ran away into the woods.

Officers say Ferguson burglarized the store by breaking through a door connected to Deroin Tax & Business Service and later robbed that business.

Police say he stole a 2017 Nissan Sentra, in which they found stolen items from the stores.

This incident remains under investigation.

