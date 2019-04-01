Lexington man arrested in North Carolina for multiple local burglaries

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department says a Lexington man accused of multiple local burglaries was arrested in North Carolina last weekend.

Authorities say David Ferguson, 34, is facing two charges of burglary, theft of motor vehicle, among others.

According to investigators, on March 22 around 3 a.m., they saw Ferguson inside the Lexington Driving Academy on West Main Street, before he ran away into the woods.

Officers say Ferguson burglarized the store by breaking through a door connected to Deroin Tax & Business Service and later robbed that business.

Police say he stole a 2017 Nissan Sentra, in which they found stolen items from the stores.

This incident remains under investigation.

