Sumter County deputies searching for missing woman

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for several days.

Amanda Joy Nettles, 29, last point of contact was with her family on Saturday, March 30 at 4:30 a.m when she made plans to meet with her mother during a phone call, but never showed up. She was leaving her residence on Peach Tree Road in Wedgefield.

Nettles was reported missing on Sunday, March 31.

Nettles is 5 feet, 8 inches, 150 lbs, brown hair and green eyes. She also has tattoos of words on her wrist, words on the upper part of her chest and words on the upper part of her shoulder.

If located, contact Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or call Inv. Scott Bonner at (803) 436-2014.