Suspect arrested in weekend fatal shooting at Lakeshore Village Apartments, deputies say

Mikah Green (Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department made an arrest of a 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting an acquaintance at Lakeshore Village Apartments over the weekend.

Mikah Nelsum Green was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and is currently at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Green is accused of shooting the victim in the upper body after an argument.

The shooting incident occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at 7645 Garners Ferry Road.

