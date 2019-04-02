Conway florist donates flowers for fifth-graders celebration of life

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) – Funeral services will also be held tomorrow for Raniya Wright, and tonight there is new information in her death.

State Senator, Margie Bright Matthews, who represents Colleton county, says the fight that reportedly lead to her death was only a small scuffle.

The senator says Wright was in the principal’s office following the fight when she grabbed her head, threw up, and lost consciousness.

The Colleton County Coroner has not released a cause of death.

Meanwhile, a South Carolina florist is donating his time and talent to give her a proper farewell.

ABC’s Nick Papantonis has more.