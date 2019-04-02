Deputies: Man accused of carjacking good Samaritan after he tries to render aid after traffic accident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Blythewood man has been arrested after deputies said he carjacked a man who stopped to render aid near a traffic accident on Interstate 26.

Mikel Edison King, 36, is charged with carjacking, according to deputies. They said other charges against King are expected.

“Based on what deputies determined at the crash scene and during interviews with the victim, King carjacked a man near an overturned vehicle at mile marker 91 on I-26,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The man stopped to see if King needed help. King acted as though he had a gun and forced the victim drive him to the Newberry County line.”

The man dropped King off and drove back into Lexington County to notify authorities about the incident, according to Koon.

“We put out a bulletin describing King and Newberry County deputies encountered him a short time later,” Koon said. “We confirmed his identity and arrested him.”

King is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.