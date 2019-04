Netlfix will be raising prices next month

(CNN) – You may need to make more room in the budget for your streaming services.

Netflix plans to raise rates again. The streaming service will increase plans in the u-s by one to two-dollars over the next billing cycle.

Netflix says the increased revenue will help it add more television shows and movies.

The company has been investing heavily in original content. It budgeted $8 billion for new shows and movies in 2018.