1 dead in officer involved shooting on Hilton Yonce Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting this morning.

Authorities say the incident happened on Hilton Yonce Road in Pelion after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit in Richland County, Highway Patrol, & Lexington Police department.

According to investigators, a Lexington police officer was responding to a report of someone breaking into cars.

Deputies say the officer confirmed the suspect stole a car, which led to a pursuit.

According to authorities, a Richland County deputy fatally shot the suspect.

This incident remains under investigation.

