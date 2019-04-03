Firefighter memorial service held to honor fallen firefighters killed in line of duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The ringing of the bell signifies the official end of service for the fallen firefighters killed in the line of duty.

This morning – firefighters from across the state gathered in Columbia today to honor six new names that are being added to the list.

The annual ceremony was held at the firefighters memorial at the South Carolina Firefighters Academy.

This year respects were paid to several officers including the most recent loss from this year. Lancaster Assistant Fire Chief, Dennis Straight, who died last November while responding to an accident.

To date there are 117 names of fallen firefighters on the memorial wall who sacrificed their lives in service.