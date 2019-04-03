Gamecocks shut out Charlotte, 7-0 Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- No. 17 South Carolina softball used some timely hitting paired with costly errors on the opponents end in a 7-0 victory over Charlotte on Wednesday night at Carolina Softball Stadium At Beckham Field. Carolina scored three runs with two outs on the evening as the Gamecocks posted their fourth shutout win of the year.

Kelsey Oh (4-4) was solid once again in the circle, going seven innings with six strikeouts and was helped at the plate as Jordan Fabian posted her first-career multi-RBI game. Mackenzie Boesel notably hit her sixth home run of the season, which gave her No. 24 on her career. That mark is tied for the fourth most in program history.

With the win, Carolina has now won 13-straight games against Charlotte and 20-consecutive games outside of conference play.

South Carolina (26-10, 3-8 SEC) came out of the gate swinging to put pressure on the 49ers and it worked as two Charlotte errors in the first led to a pair of Carolina runs to give the Gamecocks a 2-0 lead through one.

The scoring continued with two outs in the fourth as Jordan Fabian sent a ball up the middle to score two on an RBI double to extend the Carolina lead to 4-0. Mackenzie Boesel blasted a ball over the wall in center field the next at-bat to make it 6-0 Gamecocks.

Carolina added an additional run in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a Haley Simpson RBI to push the advantage to 7-0.

Fabian and Boesel finished the night with a pair of hits as Boesel scored two runs while Fabian had one. Both had two RBI in the contest while Kenzi Maguire , Jana Johns and Lauren Stewart added hits in the game.

South Carolina returns to action this weekend against No. 4 Alabama for Alumni Weekend. The Gamecocks will honor the 1989 WCWS team prior to the Friday contest as legendary head coach Joyce Compton will throw out the first pitch. The program will retire its first jersey on Saturday with the honoring of Trinity Johnson.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to all three games.