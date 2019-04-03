Parents arrested for attacking a woman, disabled man at a school bus stop

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – A man and woman were arrested for attacking another couple last Thursday (3/28) at a school bus stop.

Marquis Tyrell Rogers, 29, and Shanora Carter, 33, both face one charge of second degree assault and battery. Rogers faces an additional third degree assault and battery charge.

The two are parents of a student who was at the bus stop that morning.

According to deputies the male and female victims had been driving back and forth past the bus stop, arguing with student because they were “in the roadway.”

Deputies say Rogers ultimately blocked the roadway, waiting to attack the female victim when she returned.

According to a news release sent Wednesday (4/3):

“Rogers assaulted the woman when she exited her vehicle before pushing her toward Carter who also assaulted the woman. The woman sustained facial swelling, bruises to the body and a puncture wound to the back of the head from a strike by an unknown object. After pushing the female victim toward Carter, Rogers approached the woman’s vehicle and began punching the woman’s husband in the face, according to an incident report. The male victim informed a responding deputy that he told Rogers he did not want to fight because he is disabled. The man sustained severe facial injuries and lost consciousness for a short time, according to a warrant.”

Both victims were treated by EMS at the scene.

Students were there when this all happened.