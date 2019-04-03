Richland County deputies arrest man charged with voyeurism

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they have arrested a man accused of being a peeping tom.

Authorities say Keith Hoefer, 36, is charged with first degree burglary, two counts of voyeurism, and two counts of peeping tom.

According to investigators, in April 2018 after 3 a.m., Hoefer broke into an apartment on Main Street, and took photos and video of the sleeping victim, which included nudity.

Deputies say in June 2017 around 9:30 p.m., Hoefer went to another property on Sawyer Court and took pictures of the female victim outside of her house without her consent.

According to authorities, in September 2017, he was caught on surveillance video returning to the victim’s house on Sawyer Court staring at her back window, attempting to look inside.

Officials say Hoefer worked as a driver for Uber and Lyft, while also serving as a security guard at numerous locations, including apartments.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department officials say if you know anyone who was a victim of Hoefer, call 803-576-3000.