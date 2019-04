Supporters rally at the State House in support of importance of school choice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – When it comes to education, some people say the more options, the better.

Supporters of school choice held a rally at the State House this morning.

Parents had the chance to meet with legislators and share their stories about why school choice is important to their families.

Some public school advocates argue that school choice increases segregation and reduces funding for public schools.