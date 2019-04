Annual TeleHealth Summit highlights need of remote medical care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Healthcare was at the forefront this afternoon at the Columbia Convention Center.

Caregivers from across the State gathered for the TeleHealth Summit of South Carolina.

The event features services that allow those in need of medical care to access it remotely.

Governor Henry McMaster served as one of today’s key speakers.

This was the seventh year the Summit has been held in Columbia.