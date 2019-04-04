“Cops on the Coop” with Chick-fil-A to benefit Special Olympics

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department kicks off their 2019 fundraising efforts to benefit Special Olympics with two days of “Cops on the Coop” at Chick-fil A Saluda Pointe on Thursday and Friday.

Lexington Police Department officers with be at Chick-fil-A Saluda Pointe in Lexington from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

They will be collecting donations of cash, check or credit card at the restaurant front door area and in the drive thru lanes as well.

Chick-fil-A Saluda Pointe will be giving away complimentary treat or sandwich cards to use at a later visit for those who make a donation and there will be Special Olympics apparel for purchase.

All money donated will benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics to directly support the over 29,000 Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina.