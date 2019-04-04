Deputies searching for man accused of spitting at and punching a woman several times

Ranchez Jarrell Shelley / Courtesy: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted on charges of second-degree domestic violence.

Ranchez Jarrell Shelley, 37, is wanted for spitting and punching a woman several times while in the parking lot of pharmacy in the 4500 block of Hardscrabble Road on January 21, 2019.

There was a witness to this incident.

Anyone with information about Shelley’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

