Florida man accused in string of Lexington car break-ins

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man they say is responsible for a series of car break ins dating back to February. According to officials 33 year old Eugene Christopher Washington, of Florida was in possession of more than two dozen social security numbers, driver’s license, and victim bank account information.

Authorities say a break in the case came from a tip from a member of the public who contacted police, giving them a description of a man and the car they say he drove away in during what the resident believed was a car break in. Deputies investigated the tip and were able to track Washington down to a home he was staying in, along with multiple of the items reported stolen.

Sheriff Jay Koon says Washington targeted multiple areas including Lexington County, Irmo, Chapin, Columbia, and Lexington. According to arrest warrants, Washington faces six counts of larceny from a motor vehicle and one count of identity fraud.

He’s currently being held at the Lexington County detention center with a bond of 165 thousand dollars.