One injured in early morning stabbing on Marion Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one person suffered serious injuries after being stabbed on Thursday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 2000 block of Marion Street.

According to police, the victim has been transported to a local hospital.

Investigators say they are talking to a person of interest, but the suspect remains at large.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

One injured in stabbing incident on Marion Street. ABC Columbia/Kyle McAbee

K-9 officers search for stabbing suspect on Marion Street. ABC Columbia/Kyle McAbee