Protesters in the Midlands call for the release of the Mueller report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Calls for the Mueller report to be made public were heard all across the country today including right here at the state house.

Some protesters say releasing the report would reassure their fear of another country having an influence our democracy.

While members of Congress say seeing the whole report *is* necessary, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham believes whatever is released to the public should be good enough.