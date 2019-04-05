1 hospitalized, ticketed after accident sends car down embankment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A car was sent down an embankment Friday (4/5) after an accident.

The driver got a trip to the hospital and a ticket out of it because Columbia Police say they were driving too fast and hit another car, causing the accident.

This happened on the Broad River bridge on River Drive Friday afternoon. The street was blocked off while crews pulled the car back up onto the road.

The other driver was treated on the scene but released.