Increased police presence in Five Points one week after student’s murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A week ago Friday (3/29) we learned of the disappearance of Samantha Josephson, the USC student who reportedly got into a car she thought was an Uber, before she was kidnapped and murdered.

As the next weekend begins, people do have that on their minds, especially in Five Points where all this started.

Columbia Police say they’ll do their part to ensure that Five Points is still a safe place to visit.

According to a spokesperson, the Department will have additional officers directing students and others to designated drop-off locations.

Officers will also be asking ride-share operators to adhere to those same locations.