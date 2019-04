11th annual Epworth Cookout for Kids

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– It was a beautiful day for a cookout!…. especially for a good cause!

The 11th annual Epworth Children’s Home Cookout for Kids took place Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors got to enjoy food from 25 award-winning barbecue pitmasters from around the state…

live music by “Jellyroll and the Delicious Dish” and even vintage automobiles including 20 restored Model A Fords.

Proceeds will go to the Epworth Children’s Home.