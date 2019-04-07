Gamecocks Win Extra-Inning Thriller at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – TJ Hopkins had three hits and scored the game-winning run, George Callil made a tremendous diving grab to keep the game alive and Brett Kerry pitched 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win as the University of South Carolina baseball team picked up a 5-4, 12-inning win over Alabama Saturday afternoon (April 6) at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Carolina scored the winning run in the top of the 12th frame. Hopkins walked with one out and stole second on a strikeout. He advanced to third and scored on a pair of wild pitches.

The Crimson Tide almost won the game in the bottom of the 11th. Kerry retired the first two batters in order but a throwing error put a runner on second base. Brett Auerbach then hit a liner to the left side that looked like it was going to get through but Callil made a sprawling grab to keep the game going to the 11th.

Kerry allowed two hits and struck out four with one walk in the 5.2 innings of work. Cam Tringali started the game for Carolina. He allowed four hits and four runs with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings. TJ Shook struck out a pair in two innings of relief.

The Gamecocks scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings. In the first, Noah Campbell led off the game with a single. He scored all the way from first as TJ Hopkins’ single turned into a two-base error. Hopkins came across on a Luke Berryhill single. In the second, Chris Cullen doubled to lead off the frame. He went to third on Brady Allen’s single. Alabama loaded the bases, intentionally walking Campbell. George Callil drove in a run with a single through the left side and Hopkins brought in Campbell with a single to left center.

Alabama cut the lead in half in the third as Keith Holcombe’s double scored two runs. The Crimson Tide then tied the contest in the fifth on Morgan McCullough’s two-run single.

Hopkins had three hits, while Campbell had a pair of safties to lead Carolina. Both players also scored a pair of runs.

GAMECHANGER

George Callil made a game-saving grab in the bottom of the 10th inning to keep the score knotted at four.

KEY STAT

Kerry pitched 5.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn his third win of the season.

NOTABLE

Carolina had nine hits in the first four innings, but were held without a hit the rest of the way.

Carolina had three stolen bases in today’s win, including Hopkins’ 10th of the year.

Carolina played its second extra-inning game of the year. The Gamecocks lost 6-5 in 11 innings on Opening Day vs. Liberty.

The 12-inning game took 4:10 to play.

UP NEXT

Carolina hosts Charlotte on Tuesday night (April 9) at Founders Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network +