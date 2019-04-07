South Carolina university student dies at off-campus event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina university says a student has died at an off-campus event.

Furman University President Elizabeth Davis announced Saturday that Caroline Smith, a sophomore from Atlanta, died Saturday in Hilton Head.
The university didn’t state a cause of death or explain the nature of the event.

Smith was a history and communication studies major and a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Her brother Ryan is a junior at Furman.

The university says it made counselors available Saturday. Memorial services are planned later at Furman and in Atlanta.

