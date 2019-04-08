Two men arrested in Kershaw County after chase with deputies

Courtesy: KCSO/Zachary Keegan

Courtesy: KSCO/Wesley Simms

Courtesy: KSCO/K9 Daisy and the tracking team





KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they have arrested two men for leading them on a chase on Saturday.

Authorities say they were dispatched to a shots fired call around Highway 12, when a deputy saw the suspect vehicle and a chase started.

According to deputies, the chase went from Richland County back to Kershaw County, before the driver of the vehicle, Zachary Keegan, fled into a wooded area.

Investigators say the passenger of the vehicle, Wesley Simms, was arrested.

Deputies say Kershaw County K9 Daisy and members of the tracking team, later found and arrested Keegan.

According to authorities, they found two firearms in the vehicle and illegal drugs on both suspects.

Both were booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

This case remains under investigation.