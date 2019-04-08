Walk a Mile in her Shoes event hopes to stomp out sexual violence

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday April 11th, 2019 Midlands men will take a stand against sexual violence all while wearing high-heels.

The annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes event will begin at 5PM on the State House lawn.

Participants will walk from the State House to Hampton Street and back in high heels.

Registration is 20 dollars and proceeds benefit Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands.

To find out how you can gt involved click here: https://www.stsm.org/event/fundraiser/walk-a-mile-their-shoes-2019