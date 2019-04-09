Gamecock quarterback puts name in transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock quarterback Darius Douglas out of Charleston has put his name in the transfer portal, according to the school tonight.

Douglas came to USC from Berekeley High School as a walk-on, but the quarterback room has been crowded with Jake Bentley, former South Carolina Mr. Football Dakereon Joyner, four-star freshman Ryan Hilinski and Jay Urich all ahead of Douglas.

The redshirt sophomore led Berkeley to a 9-3 record and the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs as a senior. He threw for 2,112 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2016, adding 760 yards and 13 scores rushing.

The transfer portal doesn’t necessarily mean Douglas will leave, though it does make him available for other schools to reach out to him.