House fire on Cottage Court under investigation

Courtesy: CFD/Twitter - Cottage Court house fire.

Courtesy: CFD/Twitter - Cottage Court house fire.



RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says a fire burned through the attic of a home on Cottage Court on Monday.

According to investigators, all occupants were out of the house by the time crews arrived to the fire around 4 p.m.

Firefighters say the fire has been extinguished, but it caused around $65,000 in damages to the house.

No injuries have been reported.

Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.