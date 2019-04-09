Lexington District One enters into option agreement to discuss property purchase for elementary school

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington District One is preparing to purchase a new plot of land to build another elementary school in the White Knoll area.

The new intended site for the school is intended for access on South Lake Drive and Blue Field Road.

The board agreed to enter into an option agreement beginning the districts due diligence process, which requires a lot of community feedback.

Voters approved the $365 million five-year building plan in November 2018.

For more information about the building plan process, visit www.lexington1.net