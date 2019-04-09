Rasquin Leads Columbia to Victory

COLUMBIA, SC – Walter Rasquin posted his second straight three-hit game and led the Fireflies to a 7-4 series-opening win over Rome on Monday. Columbia’s designated hitter knocked in two runs with a clutch triple in the seventh that put Columbia ahead for good.

Rasquin whacked three hits on Sunday against Charleston, too. The Venezuelan tripled on both days.

The Fireflies had trailed for much of Monday’s game before Rasquin’s heroics. While it took until the seventh for the Fireflies bats to ignite, pitcher Dedniel Nunez sizzled all night. The reliever was electric from when he entered the game in the fourth until the ninth. He struck out 10 over 5.2 innings of work.

Scoring Summary :

Bottom 2: Anthony Dirocie’s sacrifice fly scores Chandler Avant – COL 1, ROM 0

Top 3: Logan Brown drives in two with a single – ROM 2, COL 1

Top 5: Brown knocks in two more with an infield single – ROM 4, COL 1

Bottom 5: With runners at first and third, Hayden Senger bounces into a double play, Ronny Mauricio scores from third … Walter Rasquin later scores from third on a passed ball – ROM 4, COL 3

Bottom 7: Rasquin triples in two runs … Mark Vientos plates Rasquin with a sacrifice fly – COL 6, ROM 4

Bottom 8: Bradley Marquez scores from second on an error by Rome short stop Carlos Paraguate – COL 7, ROM 4

Columbia and Rome turn around quickly with a Tuesday morning game at Segra Park. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. The probable starters are Simeon Woods-Richardson for the Fireflies and Nolan Kingham for the Braves.