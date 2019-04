Slain USC student, Samantha Josephson will receive posthumous degree in May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Samantha Josephson will not be forgotten at the University of South Carolina.

University officials tell ABC Columbia News that she will be recognized at what would have been her graduation ceremony this May.

The Aiken Standard reports University President Harris Pastides told the Aiken Rotary Club – that her parents will be in attendance.